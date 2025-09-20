The Dallas Cowboys won in a thriller against the New York Giants in Week 2, but two of their key offensive players lost some money in the process. After George Pickens caught the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, he and CeeDee Lamb did a celebration that earned them both a fine.

Pickens was then fined double for another offense, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

“The NFL fined Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens $14,491 each for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture on this touchdown celebration last week. Pickens was also fined another $14,491 for removing his helmet before leaving the field. No flags were thrown,” Pelissero wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The NFL fined #Cowboys WRs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens $14,491 each for unsportsmanlike conduct/violent gesture on this touchdown celebration last week. Pickens was also fined another $14,491 for removing his helmet before leaving the field. No flags were thrown. pic.twitter.com/mgcgN3vhLg — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 20, 2025

Article Continues Below

The NFL has not been shy about giving out fines, especially for certain celebrations that are not appropriate. If Lamb and Pickens like their money, they'll do their best to find another celebration to do after a touchdown.

Besides the celebrations and fines, Lamb and Pickens have been playing well on offense, and they helped the Cowboys get their first win of the season against the Giants. There's still another level that they can reach as a duo, and Lamb recently spoke about what Pickens will bring to the team as the season continues.

“That man don’t got to fit in, he stands out. GP is a hell of a player, man. And there’s plenty more excitement where that’s coming from,” Lamb said.

Through two weeks, the Cowboys' offense has shown flashes, and there's a chance they could be a top unit this season. Lamb is already one of the top receivers in the league, while Pickens has been a top receiver before when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They also have Dak Prescott throwing them the ball, which means he'll be making it easier for them to make plays.