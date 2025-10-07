Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is in hot water for allegedly flipping off New York Jets fans, at a recent game. Dallas beat up on the winless Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, winning by a 37-22 score.

Jones was seen giving the middle finger to some fans during the game. The NFL is issuing a $250,000 fine to Jones for the incident, per ESPN.

Jones discussed the situation at length on Tuesday.

“That was unfortunate. That was kind of an exchange with our fans out in front of us,” Jones said on a Dallas radio show, and reported by ESPN. “There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out in front — not Jets fans, Cowboys fans. The entire stadium was brimming with enthusiasm of Cowboys and certainly late in the game.

“[The gesture] was inadvertent on my part because that was right after we made our last touchdown, and we were all excited about it. There wasn't any antagonistic issue or anything like that. I just put up the wrong show on the hand. That was inadvertently done. I'm not kidding. If you want to call it accidental, you can call it accidental. But it got straightened around pretty quick. I had a chance to look at it. It got straightened out pretty quick, but the intention was ‘thumbs up,' and basically pointing at our fans because everybody was jumping up and down excited.”

Jones is able to appeal the fine, if he wants.

Cowboys put a beat down on the Jets

The Dallas offense was humming in their latest victory over the Jets. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes against the lifeless Jets defense. One was a beautiful 43-yard strike to new Cowboys wideout George Pickens.

Visiting Cowboys fans were chanting “MVP” at the stadium, after watching Prescott.

“I saw this coming just on the simple fact this team knows how confident we are, what we’re capable of doing,” Prescott said after the game, per the Associated Press. “We knew it was important to get the taste of last week out of our mouth and out of our mind.”

The Cowboys next play the Carolina Panthers Sunday. Dallas is now 2-2-1 on the campaign. Time will tell if Jones decides to pay the fine, or fight it out with the league.