While Dak Prescott's great start has Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones basking in the glow of success, Jones is still shaking off the ruffled feathers of Micah Parsons. Also, in a recent incident, Jones had to deflect criticism as he blamed giving the middle finger to confusion.

Maybe he’s getting too old for this stuff, but the video is clear, according to a post on X by Jon Machota.

Jerry Jones on @1053thefan on giving the middle finger during Sunday’s game in New Jersey: “That was unfortunate. There was a swarm of Cowboys fans out front. It was right after we made our last touchdown. I put up the wrong show of hand. The intention was thumbs up.” pic.twitter.com/3QS6ZkD4B1 — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) October 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

Come on, Jerry. It’s hard to imagine a person confusing their thumb for their middle finger. But he can say whatever he wants to say about it.

There has been talk of a fine. But come on, will any fine by the NFL mean anything to a guy with the money of Jones?

Cowboys seem better than advertised in 2025

Despite Jones’ gaffe, the Cowboys suddenly look like a formidable team. They’re 2-2-1 and their wins came over weak teams — the Giants and Jets, who have a combined record of 1-9. But they played the Packers to a tie and they are scoring points as well as any team in the NFL.

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer said it’s coming through teamwork, according to dallasnews.com.

“No man, listen, you know me, I call it to try and get guys involved,” Schottenheimer said. “But the players are the ones that make the magic happen, and the staff has done a great job of getting our guys prepared to go with whatever we got.”

And they’ve done it despite injuries.

“There’s not many teams in the league that can put four guys who don’t start into the game and feel confident about going and winning a game,” Dak Prescott said. “Especially on the road against one of the most premier interior defensive linemen (Quinnen Williams) and some good rushers as well. So, credit from the front office of getting these guys. But just as important, these guys don’t see themselves as backups, as they shouldn’t.”