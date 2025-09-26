With Micah Parsons returning to play the Dallas Cowboys as part of the Green Bay Packers, there will no doubt be plans going into the game to stop or at least maintain the star pass rusher. As the Cowboys are preparing a strategy against Parsons, owner Jerry Jones spoke about what the team could do in order to make it a game in their favor.

Jones would speak about the incoming return of Parsons as both sides were unable to agree on a contract extension, saying that due to the star being “very problematic,” Dallas should run the ball more, according to Ed Werder.

“Micah will be problematic, very problematic. I'd suggest that we get ahead and run the ball,” Jones said.

There's no denying the excitement for the Sunday night game between the two teams, as besides them having history, it's amplified with the return of Parsons. However, quarterback Dak Prescott would emphasize that it's a team sport and there are other players on Green Bay than Parsons, though he is an exceptional player, via Werder.



While the Cowboys will be excited to face Parsons and the Packers, it is a prime opportunity for the team to get an upset win that could rejuvenate their season after a lackluster start.

Jones would speak more about the game plan against Parsons, as while he called him “special,” he expressed there is a “way to approach” him since Dallas “didn't exactly win the Super Bowl during those years.”

“Micah is special, and we all know he is, and he can be disruptive,” Jones said, via Ari Meirov. “But we have huge amounts of experience with the anecdotes that we've seen used on us for the last four years, and while he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah, as we know, because we didn't exactly win the Super Bowl during those years.”

“So bottom line is, when I look at planning, I think of trying to have him as an advantage when we were playing other teams over the last four years, and some plays it looks beautiful,” Jones continued. “But then other plays, especially running plays, you can wish you would have had a different formation.”

Dallas looks to get back in the win column with a huge victory over Parsons and Green Bay on Sunday night.