The Dallas Cowboys will be facing the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, as many will be anticipating Micah Parsons going up against his former team. Kenny Clark was a part of the trade as well, and he will be facing off against his former team.

The former Cowboys defensive lineman is already talking about the matchup, and he knows who he'll be doing a jersey swap with after the game, according to Ryan Wood of USA Today.

“Packers DL Kenny Clark says Rashan Gary asked immediately after trade for jersey swap this week in Dallas. Gary is currently leader in clubhouse for very competitive jersey: ‘If I could give a jersey to all of them, I would. I'd probably give it to RG, the oldest guy,'” Wood wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

There's no doubt that Clark still has love for his former teammates, but he also knows it's a business, and things happen. Clark spoke about how much of a surprise it was for him to be traded, especially for Parsons, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

“That's probably the most shocked I've ever been in my life,” Clark said. “Of course, I heard the rumors that the Packers were going to trade for Micah [Parsons] and all that stuff. But I never thought it was gonna be me that was gonna be traded. It is what it is.”

One of the main reasons why Jerry Jones wanted Clark in the trade was to improve the Cowboys' run defense. So far, things haven't been the best for the Cowboys on that side of the ball at all, as they haven't lived up to the standards that they set for themselves.

This week will be important for them, as the Cowboys probably want to prove they made the right move for trading Parsons.