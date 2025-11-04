The Dallas Cowboys kicked off the 2025 NFL trade deadline by acquiring Logan Wilson from the Cincinnati Bengals. However, according to owner Jerry Jones, that is not where their last-minute moves will end.

Dallas landed the disgruntled linebacker after Jones teased the potential move. The 83-year-old has since gone back to the well and teased more possible moves on the Dallas radio station 105.3 The Fan, according to NFL insider Ari Meirov.

Jones teased multiple moves on Monday when he semi-announced the Wilson deal. He acknowledged that the team completed a significant deal without mentioning Wilson's name, then hinted at “possibly two more” trades before the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Cowboys have several needs to address, primarily on defense. Dallas enters its Week 10 bye as the second-worst scoring defense while allowing the second-most total yards per game in the league.

After losing to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9, the Cowboys enter their bye with a disappointing 3-5-1 record. They have gone just 1-4 over the last month, only beating the hobbled Washington Commanders during that frame.

Regardless of the team's unrealistic title aspirations, Jones continues to operate his team like a contender. Thus, Dallas has been rumored to be targeting multiple star defensive players, including Maxx Crosby, Trey Hendrickson, Myles Garrett and others.

Jones relinquished a 2026 seventh-round pick to acquire Wilson and has several others to potentially deal. The Cowboys have seven remaining selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, including two in the first round. Another blockbuster move would likely require at least one of the team's remaining high draft picks.

The Cowboys have already made more trades in 2025. Months before acquiring Wilson, Dallas shook up the offseason by landing George Pickens, only to end the drawn-out Micah Parsons fiasco by sending him to the Green Bay Packers.