Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is no stranger to change, and this offseason brings yet another adjustment as the team welcomes its third defensive coordinator in three years. With Dan Quinn gone, the Cowboys have turned to Matt Eberflus to lead the defense in 2025. Parsons knows the transition won’t be easy but is ready to adapt.

“It’s just learning a new system and getting another coach’s adjustments to how I like to play, what I like to do . . . and implicate me,” Parsons said, via the team’s website. “Obviously, it is challenging with a third [defensive coordinator] and is obviously not the greatest thing in the world but, I mean, that’s part of being a pro. You’ve got to make adjustments.”

Eberflus brings a background in building disciplined, turnover-driven defenses. During his time with the Indianapolis Colts, his units consistently ranked among the league’s best in takeaways. He also spent time in Dallas as the linebackers coach from 2011-2018, meaning he’s familiar with the organization’s culture. His arrival signals a shift toward a more structured, fundamentals-based approach, which could benefit a high-motor player like Parsons.

His defensive philosophy emphasizes high effort, technically sound football, and a relentless pursuit of the football. This scheme will be a departure from the more aggressive, high-pressure approach of Quinn. But Eberflus's focus on fundamental football could be exactly what Parsons needs to elevate his already impressive game.

Despite the coaching carousel, Parsons has remained dominant. He has never recorded fewer than 12 sacks in a season, even while missing four games in 2024 due to a high ankle sprain. His ability to produce at an elite level, regardless of scheme, proves his adaptability and value.

The Cowboys expect Eberflus to revamp the defense that struggled this season. Parsons will remain the focal point, adjusting once again to a new system. But if history is any indication, he’ll continue to thrive.