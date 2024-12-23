Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons hit a new milestone on Sunday night. The sack artist placed his name into elite company across NFL history, all while Parsons overcame an illness to play.

Parsons added sack number 8.5 on the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, that now gives him 50 for his career. Parsons now joins five other star pass rushers by hitting that mark, per the Cowboys' public relations' X account.

“With a sack tonight, Micah Parsons reached 50.0 career sacks, becoming the sixth NFL player since 1982 with at least 50.0 sacks in his first four seasons, joining Reggie White (70.0), Derrick Thomas (58.0), J.J. Watt (57.0), DeMarcus Ware (53.5) and Dwight Freeney (51.0),” the PR account posted.

Those are four Hall of Famers Parsons has now joined. He still has two more games left after the Sunday Night Football contest. That could mean he'll surpass Freeney or even Ware.

Cowboys have watched consistency from Micah Parsons

Parsons may be suiting up for a mediocre Cowboys team. Dallas entered the SNF contest battling for its playoff life at 6-8. But are still facing elimination even if the Cowboys win out.

Parsons still has established himself as a yearly consistent performer. His sack numbers are the proof.

He burst onto the NFL scene by snatching 13 sacks as a 2021 rookie. Parsons since then has scaled the double-digit mark for sacks in every year in the league.

The former Penn State standout delivered his best campaign in 2023 — notching 14 sacks. He's still on pace to hit 10 or more for the season despite getting limited to 10 starts this season due to injuries.

Parsons was inactive between Oct. 6 to Nov. 3. He returned to his pass rushing self when he returned Nov. 10 — delivering two sacks of Jalen Hurts against the Philadelphia Eagles. Dallas still lost 34-6 to its NFC East rival.

Parsons, though, tussled down dynamic Washington Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels twice in the 34-26 road upset. He added one more two-sack afternoon: Dec. 15 against the Carolina Panthers, as he brought down Bryce Young twice.

He's now joined elite company with just one sack of Baker Mayfield. And now looks in position to produce his fourth straight season of 10+ sacks.