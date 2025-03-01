The Dallas Cowboys have a reputation for drafting and developing elite talent, but their approach to contract extensions often frustrates fans. This time, all eyes are on defensive superstar Micah Parsons, who is due for a lucrative second contract. Despite Parsons’ clear value to the franchise, the Cowboys’ front office has yet to finalize a deal, and offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer acknowledged the situation while speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Schottenheimer expressed confidence that the team understands the importance of getting the deal done but emphasized that negotiations are a “two-way street.”

“The business of the NFL has become so big and again it’s a two-way street. There’s negotiations and sometimes those negotiations take time, [so] it’s our job to focus on the guys that are there,” Schottenheimer said, via Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

However, the Cowboys have a history of waiting until the last minute to extend their stars, as seen with quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Prescott’s deal wasn’t finalized until the first day of the 2024 regular season, while Lamb held out of training camp before securing his extension. If history repeats itself, Parsons may have to wait longer than expected for his well-deserved payday.

Will the Cowboys and Micah Parsons agree on an extension?

The delay in Parsons’ contract extension raises concerns about how the Cowboys plan to approach free agency. A new deal for Parsons could create cap space, allowing Dallas to be more aggressive in the market. Instead, the team risks limiting its ability to make meaningful additions.

Parsons, 24, has been one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL since being drafted 12th overall in 2021. In just three seasons, he has recorded 52.5 sacks, 256 tackles, nine forced fumbles, and 112 quarterback hits. He ranked third in pass rush win rate in 2024 and first in 2023, per ESPN Analytics.

The financial side of Parsons’ deal will be significant. Edge rushers and wide receivers typically command the highest non-quarterback salaries, and Parsons is expected to be in the same range as top earners like Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, who secured a $35 million-per-year deal. With the NFL salary cap increasing to a record $279.2 million for 2025, Parsons’ contract could set a new benchmark for defensive players.

Despite the delay, the Cowboys’ front office insists that retaining homegrown talent remains a priority.

“We’re always going to start with our guys,” Schottenheimer said. “We know them, right? We’ve got history with them. We’ve developed those guys. We understand their strengths, their weaknesses, what they bring to the table from a culture standpoint.”

Dallas is also considering extensions for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. However, Parsons’ deal remains the most pressing matter. If the Cowboys want to maximize their offseason moves, they need to accelerate negotiations and secure their defensive cornerstone before it’s too late.