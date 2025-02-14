The Dallas Cowboys were one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending injury and Dallas only managed seven wins on the year. Now the Cowboys need to transition into offseason mode and fix what went wrong during the regular season.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons had an honest answer to a question about the Eagles winning the Super Bowl during a recent interview.

“Yeah, that makes me hurt, man,” Parsons said via DallasCowboys.com. “This is a [Cowboys] team that, over the past couple years, we kind of got our wins and losses against them, and battled with them. Obviously, talent is here, but we've just got to finish; and go be aggressive the same way they did, you know?”

Parsons seems to be suggesting the Cowboys need to aggressively improve the roster this offseason. Philadelphia did just that one year ago, adding a ton of talent that helped them win Super Bowl 59.

Dallas was not nearly as active last year during the offseason. Parsons wants that to change this time around.

“I don't wanna sit back and just watch other people build and build and build and I [we] stay the same, so we definitely need some call to action,” Parsons concluded.

It will be interesting to see if Jerry Jones follows Parsons' advice this offseason.

Micah Parsons gives update on Cowboys contract extension talks

One of the many offseason moves the Cowboys could make this spring is re-signing Parsons on a long-term extension.

Parsons recently gave an update on the situation despite no significant progress in negotiations.

“Oh, it's good, you know? It was good,” Parsons said about his most recent dialogue with Jerry Jones. “I really have a lot of respect for Jerry. We have great conversations all the time. There's definitely a plan in place, but we'll just see how everything plays out. There's been no progress yet, but I'm pretty confident that something will happen, so we'll see.”

The Cowboys would be foolish to not re-sign Parsons as soon as possible. He is one of their foundational pieces on defense and will only get more expensive as time goes on.

Parsons had some injury struggles but still managed 43 total tackles and 12 sacks in only 13 games played in 2024.

Parsons has also made the Pro Bowl every single season of his NFL career. Jones has to understand that the Cowboys need to lock down a player of his caliber.

Parsons will play on a $24 million fifth-year option in 2025.