As one of the league's most storied franchises, the Dallas Cowboys are still one of the biggest draws in the NFL. With the 2025 NFL schedules releasing on Wednesday, the Cowboys unsurprisingly topped the charts with six scheduled prime-time games.

While many still despise Dallas, the team still has thousands of loyal supporters nationwide. The league views the Cowboys as one of the league's top attractions, particularly with stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons on the roster, according to NFL VP of broadcasting Onnie Bose.

“Look, the Cowboys are always a draw,” Bose said to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “The fan base is there, the interest is there. Yes, they were 7-10 last year, but they had 12-5 seasons the previous three years. Dak [Prescott] was hurt. Where will they be this year, 12-5 or 7-10? Well, they're in one of the most competitive divisions. They have a track record. You have CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons. This wasn't going to be the year the Cowboys were only going to get two prime-time games.”

The Cowboys' prime-time schedule begins in Week 1 when they travel to face the defending champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in the first game of the season. Dallas' late-night schedule contains two Thursday night games, two on Sunday night and two Monday Night Football slots. They have two additional featured games against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving and the Washington Commanders on Christmas.

The schedule is not set in stone, as the league still reserves the right to flex games late in the year. The Cowboys' final regular-season game against the New York Giants is still to be determined.

Cowboys seek bounce-back year in 2025

Whether it is Dak Prescott's return or the long-awaited release of Mike McCarthy, Cowboys fans have several reasons to believe their team will rebound in 2025. Despite a 30-year hiatus from the Super Bowl, Dallas has made the playoffs in four of the last seven seasons.

Ahead of Brian Schottenheimer's first season at the helm, the Cowboys' roster remains mostly intact, with one key addition. Dallas acquired disgruntled star receiver George Pickens in early May, giving Prescott an elite one-two punch with CeeDee Lamb. Pickens' addition has fans already back on the hype train, even with the team's significant question marks on defense.

Defensive personnel are not the issue, but rather availability. Budding stars DeMarvion Overshown and Trevon Diggs are returning from season-ending injuries, with their respective recoveries still up in the air. The Cowboys additionally lost DeMarcus Lawrence, Chauncey Golston, Jourdan Lewis and Carlos Watkins in free agency, who made up a good amount of their 2024 production.