In less than a month, Roman Reigns is scheduled to face CM Punk for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Punk, the reigning champion, will defend the title against the 2026 Royal Rumble winner, Reigns.

Boasting one of the best physiques of his career, Reigns recently opened up in a street interview with TMZ about his current diet and workout routine, which he believes “sucks.” “It sucks right now. It's never-ending. I'm currently on three days, so I do a 45-minute cardio, a two-hour workout in the middle of the day, and another 45-minute cardio at night.”

He further opened up in detail and shared his current diet. “It's all meal prepped. It's all planned by my dietician and my prep coach. But it's pretty much your macros, high proteins, a little bit of carbs to get me by, to keep the workouts good, and just enough fats to keep me stable,” Reigns added. “But, yeah, it's not fun.”

Reigns also discussed a workout he particularly enjoys. Even though he acknowledged he wasn't as strong as he used to be, Reigns mentioned the incline dumbbell press as one of his favorite exercises.

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While Reigns' cousin Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is known for his bizarre cheat meals, “The OTC” kept it rather simple. When asked about his favorite cheat meal, Reigns pointed out Del Frisco's steakhouse as one of his favorite cheat meals.

“That's essentially the cheat meal. A good steak, we are still doing the vegetables and stuff like that. So, it's not really a cheat meal, but it's just off of the plan, what I'm normally doing,” Reigns finished.