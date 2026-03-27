With a few weeks to go before his next match, WWE Superstar Roman Reigns went to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and he did not mince words when talking about his WrestleMania 42 opponent, CM Punk.

Reigns ended his latest appearance on The Tonight Show by calling out Punk by his actual name, Phil. He doubled down on his recent comments, calling Punk “old.”

“Phil, most likely, you're asleep right now as you should be. You should be resting up because you need it,” Reigns said. “And you're probably a little confused at your old age. You're probably wondering, like, ‘Why is Roman there and I'm here at home? That's because I'm a way bigger star than you.”

It's unknown if Punk will have a chance to respond before their match on The Tonight Show. Either way, expect him to acknowledge these comments during his next appearance on Monday Night RAW.

Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk will main event WWE WrestleMania 42

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Heading into WrestleMania 42, Reigns and Punk will face in the main event of one of the two nights of WrestleMania 42. The full card hasn't been announced, but it will take form in the coming weeks.

Reigns won the 2026 Royal Rumble to earn his championship match. At the time, the world champions were Punk and one of Reigns' former rivals, Drew McIntyre.

He ultimately chose to go after Punk. They've teamed up inside and outside the ring, recently appearing in Zootopia 2 together, but Reigns has a deep-rooted hatred towards Punk. So, he chose to go after the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 42.

If Reigns wins, it will start his first world championship reign in two years. He is two years removed from losing the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40.