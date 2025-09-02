The Dallas Cowboys have had quite a tumultuous lead-up to the 2025 NFL season, trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers with just a week until their campaign was set to begin. The Cowboys' defensive unit is now in a state of disarray as they try to prepare to take on one of the best offenses in the league in Philadelphia.

The only thing that could make matters worse for the Cowboys at this point is the injury bug, but thankfully, the team got some positive news on two of their key contributors on Tuesday.

“Trevon Diggs (knee), Tyler Guyton (knee) and Brevyn Spann-Ford (ankle) were full participants in practice today. Perrion Winfrey (back) missed practice today,” reported Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News X, formerly Twitter.

Once known as one of the most explosive cornerbacks in the league, Trevon Diggs has spent the majority of the last two seasons dealing with major injuries, so it's certainly a positive sign that he is zoning in on playing in Week One against the Eagles.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, Guyton is a key member of the Cowboys' offensive line and figures to have a huge responsibility in taking on the Eagles' vaunted defensive front on Thursday, featuring players like Jalen Carter, the third-year sensation out of Georgia.

Overall, this has to have been a whirlwind of a last week for the Cowboys players in particular as they prepare for the upcoming season. It's not often that a team trades away its best player with just days until a new season begins, and the Dallas players and coaching staff are likely scrambling to figure out a way to try to replicate as best they can the elite production that Parsons brought to the team for several years.

In any case, the Cowboys and Eagles are set to kick off on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET.