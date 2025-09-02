The Dallas Cowboys have had a tumultuous last couple of weeks, with the team trading star Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers just as they try to get ready for the upcoming NFL season. With all of the turmoil currently enveloping the franchise, it may be tempting for fans of the Cowboys to reminisce on the good old days of the 1990s when the team was routinely competing for and winning Super Bowl championships.

Recently, a documentary aired on Netflix showcasing some behind the scenes footage and stories from those Cowboys teams, but one person who is skeptical of just how accurate the film is is none other than former Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman, who won multiple Super Bowls with the franchise.

Aikman recently spoke on this during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, who noted that team owner Jerry Jones has the editorial rights over the documentary.

“I’m not sure it’s the definitive story on the ‘90’s Cowboys,” said Aikman. “I’m not sure it can be when a central figure in it has editorial rights. I thought it was good, I’ve heard from a lot of people. It’s reconnected me with a lot of former teammates.”

Tough times for the Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys of today in no way resemble those teams from the 1990s outside of the man running the show, Jerry Jones, who has gone on record insinuating that controversy means more to him than wins, which Aikman also blasted him for during his Rich Eisen appearance.

The Cowboys have yet to make it past the second round of the playoffs this century, and they've now got a real chance of being stuck in NFL purgatory, unable to bottom out due to the presence of players like Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, but not nearly talented enough to compete for anything meaningful this upcoming season.

At the end of the day, maybe all Dallas fans can do is sit back and reminisce on the old days while they watch the current iteration of the team burn itself to the ground.