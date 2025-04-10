The Dallas Cowboys had a miserable 2025 season. After extending Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb, they won only seven games and lost their head coach, Mike McCarthy. Now, the Cowboys have the 12th pick in the NFL Draft and are looking for a running back to improve their offense. ESPN's Jordan Reid says the runner may not come in the first round but could come from Ohio State.

“Running back is also a need for Dallas,” Reid wrote. “While there has been talk about the Cowboys taking Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) at No. 12, it seems more likely that they'll use their second-round pick on a runner. The team has expressed interest in Ohio State running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins in that spot.”

Henderson and Judkins were both incredible for the Buckeyes on their run to the National Championship Game last year. Meanwhile, the Cowboys brought back Ezekiel Elliott, who won the title with the Buckeyes ten years ago. There is no debate that the Buckeyes had better running backs than the Cowboys last year.

Even with Rico Dowdle in the room, the Cowboys should be looking to draft a running back. They had success taking Elliott from Ohio State, but should not take one of these Buckeyes in the first. Because there are a lot of running backs in this draft, Jerry Jones can fill another position of need at 12 before picking a back in the second.

Reid also acknowledges the connection between the Cowboys and Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden. They paid Lamb, but cannot expect him to get open when there are no other choices for Prescott to throw to. Golden could be a solid second option to Lamb and help Dallas' offense keep up with the Commanders and Eagles.

The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday, April 24.