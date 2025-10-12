The Dallas Cowboys could really use a win in Week 6. Dallas is still alive in the NFC East at 2-2-1, but adding a win against Carolina would make them feel more comfortable. Unfortunately, the Cowboys will have to play another game without receiver CeeDee Lamb.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero gave an update on the Cowboys receiver on Sunday.

“In other news, Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb out for a third consecutive game today against Carolina,” Pelissero said on Sunday. “But he is getting closer to returning. My understanding is Lamb has a chance to play next week in a big game against the Commanders. One source described it as 50-50. They'll see if he can practice on Wednesday and go from there.”

Lamb has only played in two games for the Cowboys so far this season. But he was excellent in each of those showings.

He hauled in at least seven receptions and 110 receiving yards in each of those games. He has 16 receptions for 222 yards on the season.

But as Pelissero explained, the Cowboys have been doing just fine without Lamb.

“Lamb's return would obviously be a huge boost for a Dallas offense that, even with CeeDee, scored 77 points over these last two games,” Pelissero concluded.

Hopefully Lamb picks up right where he left off once he returns for the Cowboys.

Cowboys look to take care of Panthers in Week 6 road game

Article Continues Below

The Cowboys may need a big performance from their defense to get past the Panthers in Week 6.

Carolina's running back Rico Dowdle is looking to have a great revenge game against Dallas on Sunday. Dowdle was Dallas' leading rusher in 2024, with 235 carries for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns.

He signed with the Panthers this offseason, and has played well in relief of starter Chuba Hubbard.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised Dowdle this week ahead of Sunday's game.

“Rico is a skilled runner,” Schottenheimer said, per Around The NFL's Christian Gonzales.

If the Cowboys are able to slow down the Panthers' running game, they will significantly increase their chances of success. Especially if Dak Prescott can keep the offense rolling against a young Panthers defense.

This could be one of the more exciting games on the early slate in Week 6.

Cowboys at Panthers kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.