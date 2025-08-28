The contract dispute between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons has defined the NFL offseason. The star defensive end and Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones have argued against one another over the details of his new deal. While Dallas' new head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, feels like Parsons will stay, teams like the Green Bay Packers could make a deal.

With the Cowboys' season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles looming on September 4, Parsons' status remains unknown. The Pro Bowler went to another doctor to get a second opinion on a back issue that has bothered him. His absence from practice and preseason games have some experts worried about his conditioning heading into the season.

Parsons' health and when he will see the field are up in the air. At this point Jones and Dallas are now willing to explore all of their options. If the end is truly available via trade, teams from across the NFL will throw out their best offers. They want to bring in one of the league's brightest stars.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, those conversations have already started to happen.

“Several teams have spoken to the Dallas Cowboys about a potential Micah Parsons’ trade and for the first time the Cowboys appear willing to at least listen, sources tell Todd Archer, Dan Graziano, and me,” Schefter wrote.

One of the teams interested in Parsons is Green Bay. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst did not commit to his team's interest. However, he is one of many general managers that have an eye on Parsons' situation.

Jones has a history of waiting to sign his players to long-term extensions. The drama between him and Parsons is different from other sagas, though. If he can't get a deal done before the regular season kicks off, the team's best move might be to flip him for a rich trade package.