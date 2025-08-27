The Green Bay Packers have had a quiet offseason as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup. Head coach Matt LaFleur is still making choices when it comes to his lineup, though. However, the roster might continue to change, according to Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. His team is one of many that could trade for Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons.

Parsons and the Cowboys are still at odds over his contract. The defensive end is the final player from his draft class waiting for his second professional contract. However Dallas' owner and general manager, Jerry Jones, has refused to negotiated with his star's agent. With the start of the season less than two weeks away, Parsons' availability has become a huge question.

The Pro Bowler went as far as to request a trade away from the Cowboys this summer. Unfortunately, Dallas has shown little interest in moving on from arguably its best player. However, those kinds of situations can change on a dime. Gutekunst and Green Bay have one eye on the situation should things change, according to ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Every opportunity that’s out there and we think can help the Packers, we’re going to take a long look at,” Gutekunst said.

The Packers have a chance to make some waves in the NFC this season. However LaFleur's defensive line could use some work throughout the season. Adding a player like Parsons to the mix would take Green Bay from contender to favorite to represent their conference in the Super Bowl. Depending on how the conflict ends, the Packers could offer the Cowboys a lucrative offer.

Gutekunst and Green Bay's front office have their ears to the ground for any rumblings coming from Dallas. However, the main concern is competing with the players already in Packers uniforms. Despite that commitment, the team's general manager is not ready to rule anything out when it comes to the future of his roster.