The Dallas Cowboys will soon feature a sudden intriguing wide receiver tandem. Dallas sealed a massive trade deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers Wednesday. Now George Pickens will team with CeeDee Lamb.

Many fans never thought of a Lamb/Pickens pairing during the offseason. Yet Jerry Jones and Dallas managed to orchestrate it.

Now, the past 1,000-yard receiver Pickens is vocal about collaborating with the All-Pro Lamb.

“Oh, it excites me a lot,” Pickens said via the NFL Network. “In the game of football, we can work off each other. There's no, ‘Oh, he gets the ball, I get the ball' — we're working off each other. That's why I always come back to, you know, building a winning culture and that's kind of what we've been talking about in Dallas.”

How George Pickens fits Cowboys alongside CeeDee Lamb

Pickens enters an offense that relies on the ground game. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer prefers to pound the rock. However, he comes with a passing game coordinator past.

Schottenheimer served in that role during the 2021 with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He moves his wide receivers pre-snap by throwing shifts and motions.

Pickens will be heading to a system where he'll be a moving piece. Schottenheimer creates a vertical approach that involves stretching the field. The former Steelers receiver now becomes the one anticipated to blow the top off defenses.

But can Pickens avoid becoming a distraction? Especially amid his contract situation? He still carries one more year left on his rookie deal. Pickens denies being focused on his contract, though.

“I'm kinda where my feet are right now, to be honest,” Pickens said, while adding he's excited about joining the Cowboys.

Meanwhile, former Cowboys defensive end and first rounder Marcus Spears grew concerned about Pickens' maturity. Which sparked his trade to Dallas. Spears, however, knows Pickens and Lamb together becomes a “problem” for defenses game-planning against them.

Pickens brings 174 career receptions, 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns across three seasons over to the Cowboys.