The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2025 NFL season without linebacker Micah Parsons, but cornerback Trevon Diggs will be present as the team looks to start the season strong.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, Diggs and offensive tackle Tyler Guyton will be able to play in Thursday’s Week 1 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“A person with knowledge of the situation said there’s an expectation Trevon Diggs and Tyler Guyton play Thursday night,” Watkins tweeted.

Diggs had been recovering from a knee surgery that he underwent in December. The Gaithersburg native was originally expected to be out for a longer period of time, but has rebounded quickly.

Article Continues Below

“My understanding is Diggs is expected to play in this game on Thursday night,” NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said on Wednesday's episode of Good Morning Football. “That is unbelievable 'cause back in December, Diggs underwent knee surgery for articular cartilage. It's not just a straight-up ACL with a really predictable recovery.

“From what I was hearing back in the spring, they were thinking Trevon Diggs was gonna be out maybe until around mid-season. … I know they're going to be careful with him, but barring some type of setback, Trevon Diggs will play Thursday night.”

He was a full participant in Monday’s practice and figures to be a key part of the Cowboys’ effort to slow down the Eagles on Thursday.

“I did everything today. I did a lot of scout team reps, too,” Diggs told Todd Archer of ESPN. “I was getting both. And I’m getting more conditioning. I feel good, so Thursday may be looking good.