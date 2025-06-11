For years now, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have been one of most hotly debated organizations in the NFL.

To some, the team is a sleeping giant, being overlooked after a down year, even after adding a top-tier number two wide receiver in George Pickens during the offseason.

And to others? Well, they're the Cowboys, who haven't been to the Super Bowl since VHS was the popular medium for Super Bowl highlights, and that likely won't change anytime soon.

Discussing his take on where the Cowboys stand in the NFL at this stage of the game on Inside the NFL, Dallas alumni Marcus Spears noted that he's excited about the team's future under Brian Schottenheimer, even if he believes the pressure is now on for Prescott to either put up or shut up.

“I think they'll be tremendously better. Obviously, they implement the new system in the way that they're going to do things, but I've been crying, Boogie, and you've been a part of it because we've been on every d**n show together about filling in this talent, especially at the number two wide receiver position. And now you have the potential to have something like a Jamar Chase and a Tee Higgins in Cincinnati,” Spears explained.

“This is a,ll let's make no mistake about it. This is all predicated on the fact that hopefully, George Pickens is continuing to mature. He understands that he has a number one wide receiver. CeeDee got $136 million contract. So those opportunities may not be as much as he wants, but he can get a large amount of production and have the season that he wants and position himself to make money, which is now why I put it on Dak Prescott.

“What do we hear every year about Dak Prescott great leader understands how to lead a team, gets everybody involved. He's a guy that these people want to follow. He's the face of the franchise. Well, you up Dak Prescott, not only your leadership, but now you have guys on both sides of the field at the wide receiver position that can make plays. So there will be no excuses as long as your offensive line protects you.”

Heading into his tenth professional season with the Cowboys, Prescott really does have a make-or-break season ahead of him. While his Cowboys have been to the playoffs in seven of their last nine season, Prescott has only led them to four double-digit seasons, with just three Pro Bowl spots and no All-Pro nods on his resume. With the best receiving corps of his career now under contract, fans will be eager to see if Prescott can get Dallas over the hump, or if the trade chatter around him will continue to grow next spring.