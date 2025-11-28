Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre recently broke character to heap praise on John Cena. Long-time former rivals, McIntyre and Cena, faced each other in tag-team action back on the Aug. 8, 2025, episode of SmackDown. Though they haven't faced each other in singles action during John Cena's retirement run, McIntyre recently called out the veteran as the GOAT of wrestling.

Speaking to ESPN in a recent interview, “The Scottish Warrior” opened up about Cena's contribution to the industry and how he filled the void left behind by greats like The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

“He’s meant everything to our industry,” McIntyre added. “When The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin left WWE, the top superstars like Triple H, Shawn Michaels were at the end of their career, the company and the world needed somebody to step up into that top position. John stepped up in a massive way for multiple generations.”

“It’s insane to say that he’s about to have his last couple of matches. I’m sad I didn’t get one of them, but I’m glad I’m part of the roster. I’m glad I got to travel the world. I’m glad I got to learn from John Cena because he is a legend, and he may just be the GOAT.”

Cena is now scheduled to face Dominik Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames, while McIntyre is booked to be in the men's WarGames match on the same show.

John Cena's legacy in WWE

Cena, at the age of 25, made an immediate impact upon his arrival in WWE by challenging Kurt Angle. Soon, “The Leader of Cenation” became the torchbearer of Ruthless Aggression before becoming the face of the company.

Holding multiple titles in his career spanning over two decades, John Cena is currently the only star with 17 World title victories, as well as multiple other singles and tag-team titles. Cena also became the Grand Slam Champion at 48 years old when he defeated Dominik Mysterio a few weeks ago.

Throughout his career, Cena has been involved in multiple rivalries against several legends. With just two appearances left, his final bout will be against the winner of the Last Time is Now tournament on the Dec. 13, 2025, edition of Saturday Night's Main Event.