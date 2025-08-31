The Philadelphia Eagles have just a few days remaining until they kick off their 2025 season against the Dallas Cowboys at home. Head coach Nick Sirianni quieted many of his doubters with last year's Super Bowl championship but is now looking to help his team become a rare squad to accomplish an NFL repeat.

The Eagles will kick off their season against the Dallas Cowboys, and recently got a big update for that game when Dallas traded its best player in pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers. The move would seemingly make things easier on the Eagles' offense, but could still present some challenges if they've been game-planning for Parsons specifically.

Recently, Sirianni spoke on why the Parsons trade isn't changing his approach to the game.

“We have so much going on. We're getting ready to play the Cowboys,” said Sirianni, per Zach Berman of The Athletic on X, formerly Twitter. “He's in your thoughts of game-planning. They still have guys we have to prepare for — they obviously got Kenny Clark, who's a really good player and they have good depth at the defensive end group. So you don't get too wrapped up into that.”

Busy times for the Eagles

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni addresses media during training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images with the Eagles' John Metchie III and DeVonta Smith in the background
Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

The Eagles came very close to winning a Super Bowl in the 2022-23 season, but made good on that potential with last year's demolition of the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.

Philadelphia now enters this upcoming season atop the NFL world, and will be facing a Cowboys team that is seemingly in a state of chaos in the aftermath of the Parsons trade.

However, oftentimes in the NFL and sports in general, those are the easiest opponents to overlook, and Sirianni made it clear with his assessment of the Parsons situation that the Eagles will not be taking Dallas lightly, whoever they end up trotting out on the field.

In any case, the Eagles and Cowboys are slated to kick things off on September 4 in prime time from Philadelphia. After that will be a Super Bowl rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City.

More Dallas Cowboys News
Dallas Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland (26) on the field before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.
DaRon Bland inks massive $92 million extension with Cowboys before Week 1Jackson Stone ·
Lee Roy Jordan, former University of Alabama and Dallas Cowboys linebacker, looks over a display from one of the teams he played for under Paul W. \"Bear\" Bryant during a 2018 visit to the Paul W. Bryant Museum.
Cowboys legend Lee Roy Jordan dies at 84Yago Antunes ·
Green Bay Packers edge rusher Micah Parsons speaks during an introductory press conference at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Micah Parsons reveals 1 ‘wish’ before Cowboys tradeBenedetto Vitale ·
Green Bay Packers cornerback Micah Robinson (26) pushes New York Jets running back Isaiah Davis (32) out of bounds a th the goal line during their football game
Packers sign another Micah after Micah Parsons tradeAlex House ·
Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields with Fox Sports 1's Colin Cowherd in the background
Cowboys’ Brian Schottenheimer makes ‘unanimous’ admission on Micah Parsons tradeJaren Kawada ·
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium.
Brian Schottenheimer’s heartfelt Micah Parsons message after Cowboys-Packers tradeBenedetto Vitale ·