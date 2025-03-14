After being released by the Los Angeles Rams on Wednesday, star wide receiver Cooper Kupp immediately became one of the top free agents available for the rest of the league. Unsurprisingly, several teams emerged as suitors for him, but as he approaches his decision, it looks like the Dallas Cowboys have suddenly joined the running and become one of his top suitors.

The Cowboys got off to a bit of a slow start in free agency, but it looks like they may finally be making their move. They signed former Carolina Panthers running back Miles Sanders early on Friday morning, and now, reports indicate they are working hard on finding a way to hammer out a deal with Kupp, giving CeeDee Lamb a top-tier running mate on offense.

“Developing: A sleeper team that has emerged and is now making a push to sign former Rams free-agent wide receiver Cooper Kupp is….the Dallas Cowboys, per league sources. Kupp’s decision on where to sign could come as early as today,” Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on X, formerly Twitter.

Cowboys not the only team interested in Cooper Kupp

Dallas' emergence in the Kupp sweepstakes is a surprise, as they initially weren't believed to be in the race for his signature. They aren't alone, though, as another report indicates that the Seattle Seahawks are also making a big effort to sign Kupp, with the expectation being that a decision will be made on Friday.

“Two teams very interested in signing free agent WR Cooper Kupp, according to league sources? The Seahawks and Cowboys. Kupp is expected to make his decision today,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported.

Despite this recent push for the Cowboys, though, their pursuit of Kupp was hit with a brutal reality on Friday morning. While they made a solid move for the veteran pass catcher, they aren't expected to be where he ends up landing, dealing their hopes of signing him a crushing blow.

“While the Cowboys made what one source described as “a push” for Cooper Kupp, they still are not considered the likely landing spot for the former Rams wide receiver, per source,” Schefter would later say after his initial report.

Kupp hauled in 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns in 2024 with the Rams. Any team signing him will be hoping he can return to the heights he hit in 2021, when he caught 145 passes for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, helping Los Angeles win Super Bowl 56. Beyond the Cowboys and Seahwks, teams like the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Green Bay Packers are also believed to be in the running for Kupp.