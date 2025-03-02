The Dallas Cowboys were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL during the 2024 season. Dallas only won seven games during the regular season during an injury-plagued season that saw both Micah Parsons and Dak Prescott miss several games. Now the Cowboys may be close to keeping one of their defensive stars ahead of NFL free agency.

The Cowboys seem determined to keep defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa in Dallas ahead of NFL free agency. ESPN's Dan Graziano believes that the Cowboys could use a franchise tag on Odighizuwa if an extension is not reached by the tag deadline.

“The Cowboys have done enough work on an Osa Odighizuwa extension that I wouldn't be surprised to see them use the franchise tag on him if a deal isn't completed by Tuesday's 4 p.m. ET deadline — just to give them more time to complete that deal,” Graziano said via ESPN.

One report surfaced on Thursday that claimed Odighizuwa and the Cowboys were closing in on an extension worth $21 million per season.

If the Cowboys plan to use the franchise tag on Odighizuwa, that could suggest negotiations are not as close as previously reported.

“The Cowboys have had extensive contract talks with Odighizuwa,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler added in the article. “A few months ago, I would have said Dallas was out on him. But the Cowboys are making a play here to potentially sign him before March 10.”

Graziano also added that Dallas is hopeful to bring back cornerback Jourdan Lewis and possibly even edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence. Both players are impending free agents.

Micah Parsons extension talks get ‘two-way street' update from Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer

Odighizuwa is not the only Cowboys player who may receive a lucrative extension this offseason.

The Cowboys are also expected to extend superstar linebacker Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 NFL season. Parsons will play on a fifth-year option during the 2025 season, which makes now the perfect time to extend him.

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer noted that contract negotiations are a ‘two-way street' during a recent interview.

“The business of the NFL has become so big and again it’s a two-way street. There’s negotiations and sometimes those negotiations take time, [so] it’s our job to focus on the guys that are there,” Schottenheimer said on Thursday, via Yahoo Sports’ Jori Epstein.

There's no telling how long it will take before Parsons is officially extended.

The Cowboys have waited until the last minute during their most recent contract negotiations with CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. In fact, Dallas waited until Week 1 to extend Prescott to begin the 2024 season.

Hopefully the Cowboys show more urgency with Parsons' negotiations.