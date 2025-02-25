It looks like Trey Lance could be on the way out from the Dallas Cowboys while Osa Odighizuwa might be around for multiple seasons. Among other 2025 NFL offseason work, here is a perfect trade the Cowboys must complete.

No, this isn’t the wacky trade talk of the Cowboys sending Micah Parsons to the Bills for two players and a draft pick. The Cowboys shouldn’t trade Parsons in any scenario where sanity is involved.

Yes, we know Tom Pelissero & Ian Rapoport fueled the speculation of a Parsons trade. But this article won’t go in that blue-moon direction. For our “perfect” trade proposal, we offer something reasonable. It may not happen, but we’re not talking about Parsons in this deal

Cowboys should trade for Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

Of course, this isn’t the splash trade of trying to get D.K. Metcalf. But it makes more sense from the cap situation and for 2025.

The Cowboys need offensive line help, and they can get that in the draft if they aren’t concerned about getting a wide receiver in the first round. Trading for Lockett might allow them to draft Kelvin Banks Jr. at No. 12 overall. Banks would fit what the Cowboys need on the offensive line, according to Pro Football Network.

“Kelvin Banks Jr. has all the physical attributes needed to be a high-level starting offensive lineman at the NFL level,” PFN wrote. “He has the athletic traits that scouts drool over at the offensive tackle position. He’s a natural mover with quick feet and impressive short-area explosiveness. Thanks to his low center of gravity and determined mentality, he’s capable of driving defenders off the ball too.”

This way, the Cowboys fill two very important needs. The question is whether Lockett still has the juice to be a contributor. Put him on Dallas, with CeeDee Lamb on the other side, and Lockett will help. He would be the kind of guy who maybe catches only four passes in a given game. But three of those might go for 20-plus yards. He could be a game-changer in that regard.

Lockett is coming off his least productive season since 2017. But he wound up being caught in a offense with Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. That influenced his totals of

49 receptions and 600 yards.

Yes, he’s 32 years old. But that means he won’t cost much. Perhaps Dallas could get him for even a seventh-round pick.

Tyler Lockett offers more than on-field value

Plus, he’s a good locker-room guy, according to thenewstribune.com.

“Tyler does a great job of kind of putting everything in perspective, having been through all the things throughout the league in his career,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said. “So he’s a guy we’re always leaning on.

“He’s such a unique personality, (with) unique character. Go be Tyler Lockett, man. Go be the guy that we love every day. “He’s been that. He’s been awesome.”

Furthermore, Macdonald said Lockett’s contributions have spanned a career.

“You take the thing about Tyler and his career, and the arc of his career,” Macdonald said. “And to have that mentality, man, just the humility, putting the team first it’s just…I mean, what else can you ask for? And he loves ball. The guy comes out, he’s been doing it such a long time, and the enthusiasm, the attitude, the productivity, man…

“The city knows Tyler, shoot, better than I do. But coming to know him this year has been a blessing for me personally, too. I mean, this guy, he’s just…he’s just one of one. We absolutely love him.”

Also, the Cowboys have first-hand knowledge of Lockett. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer worked with him as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator.

The Cowboys’ roster needs improvement. And this is the type of trade that can add a subtle, but important, step forward. Executive vice president Stephen Jones said the focus is on getting this right in 2025, according to espn.com.

“We'll do a real deep dive on putting some personnel together, whether it be through the draft, free agency,” Jones said. “I know typically that's not been the way we've done this team. But we'll certainly look at it and put really good, not only players, but good football character people with some of the men we have in this room right now.”

Sounds like Lockett.