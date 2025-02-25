The Dallas Cowboys have an important offseason ahead after a disappointing 2024 season. The Cowboys failed to make the playoffs this past year, and they ended up parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy. New head coach Brian Schottenheimer has a lot of work to do, and he has some important decisions to make. For example, he has to decide what he wants to do with defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa.

Osa Odighizuwa has been in the NFL for four years, and he has spent his entire career with the Cowboys. There is a chance that he earns a long-term deal this offseason.

“We've had productive talks, and we'll see where we end up this week,” Stephen Jones said, according to an article from ESPN.

There are a lot of other important things on the agenda for the Cowboys this offseason. Stephen Jones went on to discuss the plan for the next few months.

“Obviously, our goals historically have been to try to fill as many of our musts and needs before the draft so you can pick the best player on your board,” Jones said. “Didn't get that totally accomplished last year, but certainly that's always the goal. And every year is different in terms of what those musts and needs are, and then you also have to marry what's in free agency vs. where the draft is heavy and where we can help ourselves in the draft.”

Another player that could be seeing a long-term extension this offseason is star linebacker Micah Parsons. He has also spent his entire four-year career with the Cowboys.

“There's always extenuating circumstances to these things. Every contract negotiation is different,” Jones said. “[With Lamb], there were other receivers trying to get their deals done, and some of them still haven't gotten those deals done. … The CeeDee deal was just different. We'll just see how Micah's deal goes. I don't necessarily know that there's a lot of extenuating situations out there that would [prevent] us from being able to get our hands around something with Micah, but we'll see.”

The Cowboys know that last season was not acceptable. There are a lot of goals for the offseason, but the most important one to make sure that the team is set up for success in 2025.

“We're going to look at everything we can,” Jones said. “You have a certain amount of resources they allow you to have. But we're going to try to improve our football team. Not try. We're going to improve our football team, and we expect to have success [this] year.”

A new era is beginning in Dallas as Brian Schottenheimer is now the leader of the team. A lot of people criticized the hire, so it will be interesting to see how he fares during his first year as the head coach of the Cowboys.