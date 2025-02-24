The Denver Broncos find themselves at a critical juncture in their rebuild. After years of post-Super Bowl L struggles, they finally showed signs of turning the corner in 2024. Under the leadership of head coach Sean Payton, Denver put together a competitive 2024 campaign. While their postseason journey was short-lived, the team demonstrated resilience and clear progress. To take the next step and establish themselves as true contenders in the AFC, the Broncos must be strategic in free agency.

A Promising Foundation with Room to Grow

Year two under Sean Payton saw the Broncos take a much-needed leap forward. Moving on from Russell Wilson, they entrusted rookie quarterback Bo Nix. He exceeded expectations in all 17 starts. Led by Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain II, Denver’s defense went from one of the league’s worst to one of its best. This helped the team secure a 10-7 record and its first playoff berth since 2015. However, a 31-7 Wild Card loss to Buffalo exposed the gap between Denver and true contenders.

With Nix locked in as the franchise quarterback, the priority now shifts to upgrading his supporting cast. Beyond Courtland Sutton, wide receiver is a clear need. GM George Paton has $34 million in cap space. Of course, he has big-name targets like Tee Higgins and Chris Godwin available. Of course, cheaper options like Darius Slayton or Stefon Diggs could be more practical. The backfield also needs reinforcement, as neither Javonte Williams nor Jaleel McLaughlin seem to be the answer at RB.

Tight end remains a glaring weakness, too. No player at the position surpassed a 57.0 PFF receiving grade. Denver has been linked to Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland in the draft, but a receiver or running back at Pick 20 isn’t off the table. The right additions could push the Broncos beyond playoff contention and into the AFC’s upper tier.

Here we'll try to identify the three sneaky good NFL free agents whom the Denver Broncos need to sign in the 2025 offseason.

1. Talanoa Hufanga, S

Safeties were once among the most vital positions in football. However, the era of Rodney Harrison, Sean Taylor, and Ed Reed is long behind us. That doesn’t mean there aren’t elite safeties in today’s game—far from it. One of the intriguing guys is Talanoa Hufanga.

Sure, Hufanga hasn’t quite replicated the All-Pro form he displayed in 2022. However, much of that can be attributed to injuries that plagued him and several of his San Francisco 49ers teammates this past season. Despite that, he remains a key part of what is consistently one of the league’s best defensive units.

Remember that Sean Payton has a history of targeting high-IQ, high-motor players, and Hufanga fits that mold perfectly. Beyond his ability to make plays on the field, he’s a vocal leader who directs traffic in the secondary. His football intelligence allows him to thrive in complex defensive schemes. In addition, Hufanga's presence alone would elevate the performance of those around him.

At just 25 years old, Hufanga is entering his prime and will be a coveted free agent. Adding him would significantly bolster Denver’s secondary. He could really help them take the next step toward becoming a legitimate contender.

2. Payton Turner, DE

It’s no secret that Sean Payton values familiarity. This makes former New Orleans Saints first-round pick Payton Turner a natural fit for Denver. Turner has shown flashes of being a quality run defender, and he still has room to develop.

Turner didn’t see extensive playing time last season, but when he was on the field, he made the most of his opportunities. He posted a solid 70.8 pass-rush grade while generating 13 pressures and two sacks on 189 pass-rush snaps. He has been a steady contributor throughout his young career. In the right system, he could thrive as a rotational piece in Vance Joseph’s defensive scheme.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Turner would also be a cost-effective signing. The Broncos will need to be mindful of their cap space, especially with a potential long-term deal for Nik Bonitto looming in the near future. Bringing in a player like Turner, who offers upside without breaking the bank.

3. JK Dobbins, RB

Denver’s running game showed flashes of promise in 2024. That said, they still lack a true game-changer in the backfield. Enter JK Dobbins, a dynamic playmaker who, when healthy, has the potential to be one of the most efficient rushers in the league.

Dobbins’ return to form in 2024 was one of the more inspiring storylines in the NFL. After dealing with a string of lower-body injuries in recent seasons, he managed to find success once again. The former Baltimore Raven reunited with offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who rejoined Jim Harbaugh’s staff in his own homecoming. When healthy, Dobbins has always been an explosive, hard-to-bring-down runner—the challenge has simply been staying on the field.

Given Denver’s commitment to establishing the run, adding a player of Dobbins’ caliber could provide a significant boost. If he can stay healthy, he has the potential to be a true difference-maker.

The Broncos Need To Be Smart

The Broncos are entering a pivotal offseason, one where smart roster moves could push them from playoff hopefuls to true AFC contenders. While big-name free agents will dominate headlines, it’s the under-the-radar signings—like Talanoa Hufanga, Payton Turner, and J.K. Dobbins—that could make the biggest difference. Hufanga would provide a much-needed upgrade in the secondary, Turner would bolster the pass rush without breaking the bank, and Dobbins could give Denver’s offense the explosive ground threat it currently lacks. With Sean Payton at the helm and GM George Paton working with a solid cap situation, the Broncos have an opportunity to build a well-rounded, competitive roster. If they make the right moves, Denver could position itself not just as a playoff team, but as a legitimate contender in the AFC moving forward.