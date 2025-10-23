It doesn’t get much better than this. We have one of the league’s best defenses against one of its most explosive offenses. The Denver Broncos (5-2) host the Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1) at Empower Field at Mile High in what could be the most compelling game of Week 8. Denver enters on a four-game winning streak. The Broncos are fueled by a stifling defense and clutch fourth-quarter comebacks. Meanwhile, Dallas is fresh off a 44-22 rout of Washington. The Cowboys have shown flashes of the elite offense fans have come to expect. Something’s got to give. Mile High might be where it happens.

Week 8’s must-watch matchup

For the Broncos, the formula has been strange yet effective. Their offense has been quiet for most of games this season, erupting only in crunch time. They’ve scored nearly all their points in the fourth quarters of recent wins against the Eagles and Giants. They have relied on Bo Nix’s late-game magic and JK Dobbins’ consistency on the ground. In contrast, the Cowboys’ high-octane attack, led by Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, thrives on fast starts. However, Dallas’s defense could give Denver’s offense a chance to finally string together a complete game.

Denver’s defense remains its backbone. The unit leads the NFL with 34 sacks and ranks top-five in total defense. Anchored by Patrick Surtain II, Nik Bonitto, and Jonathon Cooper, the Broncos have made life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. Dallas, meanwhile, has struggled to find rhythm away from home. They have not won a game in Denver since the early 1990s. If the Broncos’ defense stays sharp and their offense avoids another sluggish start, they could very well extend their streak to five straight wins.

Here we will look at and discuss some bold predictions for the game between the Broncos and the Cowboys in Week 8 of the 2025 NFL season.

Bo Nix outplays Dak Prescott

Bo Nix has been the definition of unpredictable. He can be quiet through three quarters, then unstoppable when it matters most. In last week’s comeback win over the Giants, Nix threw for 279 yards and two touchdowns while adding 48 rushing yards and two more scores on the ground. Nix showed flashes of the player Denver believed in when they made him their starter.

Against Dallas, Nix faces one of the league’s most volatile defenses. The Cowboys can generate pressure but have struggled mightily in coverage In fact, they rank last in passing yards allowed. That’s an opening for Denver’s offense to attack through the air, especially with Evan Engram and Courtland Sutton heating up. We have Nix outdueling Dak Prescott. The young gun will throw for over 250 yards, rush for another 40, and produce at least three total touchdowns. The poise he’s shown in tight moments translates into his first wire-to-wire standout performance of the season.

JK Dobbins eclipses 90 rushing yards

The Broncos’ ground game has been quietly steady. Of course, that's thanks to Dobbins, who’s averaging nearly 5.0 yards per carry. After posting 81 yards on 14 carries against the Giants, Dobbins looks primed to build on that success. With the Cowboys ranking near the bottom of the league in run defense, there’s a clear path for another productive outing.

Expect Denver to establish Dobbins early to slow Dallas’s pass rush and control the clock. With that, Dobbins will break 90 yards rushing, add a touchdown and a few critical late-game carries that help ice the contest. Dobbins’ steady presence keeps them afloat before those fireworks even start.

Evan Engram hits 50 yards and scores a touchdown

Yes, Denver’s tight ends have flown under the radar this season. That said, Evan Engram has been quietly productive. He is averaging over four receptions per game across his last four starts. He hauled in five catches for 42 yards against the Giants, and his chemistry with Nix continues to grow.

The Cowboys’ defense also struggles to cover tight ends. Expect Nix to find Engram early in short-yardage situations and again in the red zone. Engram will surpass 50 receiving yards and haul in a touchdown. He provide a reliable safety valve for Nix while forcing Dallas to adjust coverage away from Denver’s wideouts.

Broncos defense clamps down on CeeDee Lamb

No one questions CeeDee Lamb’s talent. However, he’ll face one of his toughest matchups of the season against Patrick Surtain II and the Broncos’ secondary. Denver has held top receivers in check this year. That's due to elite press coverage and disguised blitzes that disrupt timing routes.

The Cowboys’ offense is explosive when Lamb dominates. After all, he just posted 132 yards and a touchdown against Washington. That said, Denver’s physical defense won’t give him free releases. Lamb will be held under 60 receiving yards and fail to score. The Broncos’ pass rush also keeps Prescott on the move and their secondary limits big plays.

Broncos extend their win streak to five

Denver’s formula might look chaotic. They score late, rely on defense, and survive close games. It's working, though. Head coach Sean Payton has his team believing, and the energy at Mile High has become electric again. The Broncos’ defense is elite, their offense is finding identity, and Nix’s confidence grows each week.

The Cowboys, for all their offensive fireworks, remain inconsistent away from home. They haven’t solved their defensive lapses. Facing the league’s top pass rush at elevation is a tall task, too. Denver defeats Dallas 27–20, behind a balanced attack, another late surge from Nix, and a defense that frustrates Prescott from start to finish.

Final thoughts

This matchup feels like a playoff preview in intensity. The Broncos are proving that defense and resilience can still win games in today’s high-scoring NFL. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will need to find consistency fast if they want to stay in the NFC hunt. At Mile High, though, it’s Denver’s night. Expect another gritty, dramatic victory that keeps the Broncos’ momentum rolling, and the rest of the league officially on notice.