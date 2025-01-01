The Denver Broncos approached Week 17 of the 2024 NFL season with a glimmer of hope. They wanted to clinch their first playoff berth since 2015. Unfortunately, their aspirations came crashing down in a gut-wrenching overtime defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. This outcome not only delivered a harsh blow. It also exposed critical errors and personnel decisions that played a significant role in their downfall. As the Broncos look back on this pivotal juncture, the need for accountability among key figures within the organization becomes undeniable.

Missed Opportunity

Once again, the Broncos fell short of securing a playoff spot. With just a win or a tie, they could have locked in their postseason berth. Instead, they faltered against the Bengals, 30-24. Heading into the final stretch of three games, the Broncos needed only one victory to seal the deal. Now, with only one chance remaining, they still find themselves chasing that elusive win.

Failing to make the playoffs would mark a significant collapse, even as the team has exceeded some expectations this season. There would be plenty of blame to go around—from Sean Payton, to the offense, to the defense, to Vance Joseph, and beyond.

In the aftermath of Week 17, glaring issues on the field allowed the Bengals to exploit weaknesses and secure the victory. Here we'll look at the Denver Broncos personnel who are most to blame for their Week 17 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Sean Payton

Sean Payton opted to play for overtime at the end of regulation. He focused on his team’s momentum and the reality that a win or tie would secure their playoff spot. Sure, this rationale wasn’t entirely unreasonable. However, it raises questions given the circumstances. With Joe Burrow on the opposing sideline and a chance to seal the victory outright, an aggressive decision to go for it would likely have been met with understanding, even if it failed.

Ultimately, the Broncos ended up losing in overtime anyway. The inconsistency in Payton’s approach is even more perplexing when compared to his ultra-aggressive strategy against the Los Angeles Chargers the previous week. He stood firm on an aggressive call one week, only to take a conservative route against a weaker defense and a more threatening offense the next. These baffling decisions just undermine any confidence in his decision-making. If he liked his team’s momentum in the moment, the same reasoning could have justified going for two.

CB Riley Moss

Returning from a knee injury that sidelined him for four weeks, Riley Moss faced one of the league’s hottest offenses in his first game back. The results were brutal. Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins targeted Moss repeatedly. They exploited him for multiple big plays, including a crucial long reception and the game-winning touchdown on the final series. Yes, it was a tough outing for the Broncos’ promising second-year cornerback. However, the hope is that he can learn from this experience and bounce back stronger in the future.

QB Bo Nix

Rookie QB Bo Nix orchestrated a late fourth-quarter comeback and delivered a stunning long touchdown pass to Marvin Mims in the second half. However, his performance was marred by an ugly interception and a failure to secure a first down in overtime that essentially ended the game. Sure, Nix’s overall play wasn’t poor. He even rose to the occasion in several critical moments. That said, the inability to deliver in overtime ultimately played a decisive role in the Broncos’ defeat.

Defense

When the opposing team scores 30 points, it’s hard to call it a good day for the defense. Having said that, Vance Joseph’s unit did provide the Broncos with opportunities to win. Despite bending under the strain of three lengthy first-half drives, they allowed only seven points in that span. They also managed to sack Joe Burrow seven times. Pat Surtain II delivered a pivotal forced fumble on Tee Higgins late in the fourth quarter. However, Burrow’s final numbers — 412 yards and three touchdown passes to Higgins — paint a stark picture. Higgins repeatedly overmatched Riley Moss. In addition, the defense’s inability to hold up in key moments overshadowed its otherwise solid efforts.

Looking Ahead

The Broncos' Week 17 loss to the Bengals was a microcosm of a season filled with highs and lows. The team showcased resilience and flashes of potential but faltered in execution and decision-making at crucial junctures. Sean Payton’s uneven coaching decisions, Bo Nix’s growing pains, and the defensive lapses embodied by Riley Moss’s struggles underline the collective effort required to overcome adversity. As the team faces one final chance to secure a playoff berth, it’s clear that they must not only address these shortcomings but also embrace a more cohesive and consistent approach. Whether they make the postseason or not, this season will serve as a crucial learning experience for a team still finding its identity.