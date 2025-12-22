After the Denver Broncos' brutal loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, 34-20, it marked the first loss for the No. 1 team in the AFC since Sept. 21 in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. While the Jaguars' demolition of the Broncos is a setback, head coach Sean Payton emphasizes the message he's giving to the team.

There's no denying that Denver is not accustomed to losing this season, now with a 12-3 record, having suffered two losses earlier in the season, as mentioned. However, the Jaguars' defeat could be what the team needs to get back down to Earth and reassess. Payton would use a metaphor about not spitting out the result, but swallowing and digesting it to better themselves for next week.

“A disappointing loss,” Payton said, according to Troy Renck. “All the things that were important or are important to winning. You know, we didn't do a good enough job with, and that starts with me. They were better on third downs. They won the turnover battle, they won the kicking battle. And so now we have a short week to digest it. You can't spit it out, you got to swallow it. And that starts with every one of us.”

Article Continues Below

“There was one message,” Payton continued. “I said, one of the things you managed to do each week is get on to the next challenge, you know, in other words, digest the win. And so I think the same thing has to apply, especially on a short week like this. You know, you've shown the ability to digest the game before and then get on to the next challenge, and you have to do the same after a tough loss.”

#Broncos coach Sean Payton said Pat Bryant had movement in extremities. So some good news. He also talked about disappointing loss. pic.twitter.com/193bHe10hN — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 22, 2025

It was no doubt a disappointing loss, but the Broncos look to get back in the win column on a short week against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday.