Following the team's loss in the AFC Championship to the New England Patriots, Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix's wife, Izzy, sent a message to fans looking ahead to the next season.

She posted a picture of her view of the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Izzy was seemingly feeling reflective as the snow fell. “Until August,” she wrote, “mile high [orange heart emoji].”

Nix and the Broncos won't take the field again until August, when the preseason starts. So, fans will have to wait a while to see their favorite team back in action.

Bo Nix watched as the Broncos' season ended in the AFC Championship

Unfortunately, Nix couldn't help his team on the field in the AFC Championship game after suffering an ankle injury in the Divisional Round against the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos hosted the Patriots with a chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl on the line. Jarrett Stidham, who had not played meaningful snaps since the tail-end of the 2023 NFL season, admirably started in the snow game.

His stats didn't pop off the screen, completing 17 of 31 passes for 133 yards. He threw a touchdown and an interception. The key play was a fumble he had in the second quarter.

At the time, the Broncos were up 7-0. The fumble gave the Patriots good field position, as they only had to drive 12 yards to score a touchdown.

It became a slugfest as the game reached the final quarter. The Patriots took a 10-7 lead on the first possession of the second half and never looked back. Stidham sealed the Broncos' fate with an interception late in the fourth quarter on a deep pass.

This ended a promising season for Denver. Nix stepped up in his second year in the league. He passed for 3,931 yards (averaging 6.4 yards per attempt), 25 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. Additionally, he rushed for 356 yards and five touchdowns.

Nix was drafted by the Broncos with the 12th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Oregon. He had transferred to Oregon from Auburn before the 2022 season. In two seasons with the Ducks, he passed for over 8,000 yards, 74 touchdowns, and only 10 interceptions.