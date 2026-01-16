The Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos kick off Divisional Weekend with a battle in The Mile High City. The Broncos earned the top seed in the AFC with a 13-3 record and are healed up after the bye week. The Bills got the job done against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Wild Card to give them another opportunity at an AFC Championship berth.

Every team tries to gain an edge on its opponent before the game actually starts. Something you see a lot in the NFL around this time is teams adding former players who were cut from the team they are facing. In this instance, the Broncos are elevating wide receiver Elijah Moore from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the game on Saturday. Moore began the season on the Bills' active roster.

This move is more than just using him as a brain for the Bills' game plan, as he can be a solid option for Bo Nix.

Article Continues Below

Moore has been a respectable receiver in the NFL since his rookie season in 2021. He caught a career high of 61 passes last season with the Cleveland Browns. He started his career with the New York Jets for two seasons, followed by two years with the Browns. He started 2025-26 with the Bills, catching nine passes for 112 yards. Moore has 209 career catches for 2,274 yards and nine touchdowns. The former second-round pick can be a valuable player for the Broncos in this game.

Moore could be a 4-5 option in this contest behind Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Pat Bryant, and potentially Marvin Mims Jr.