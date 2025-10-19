The Denver Broncos made a few roster changes as they prepare for their Week 7 game against the New York Giants at Empower Field at Mile High. The team signed third-string quarterback Sam Ehlinger to the practice squad on Saturday, whom they released from the active roster on Friday to clear a spot for inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ehlinger serves as QB3 behind starter Bo Nix and backup Jarrett Stidham. Denver can now elevate him to the game-day roster up to three times this season. To accommodate Ehlinger, the Broncos released defensive back A.J. Woods and wide receiver Thayer Thomas, the latter departing with an injury settlement.

Greenlaw’s arrival adds another feather to Denver’s defensive cap. The veteran linebacker, who signed a three-year, $31.5 million deal in March after six seasons in San Francisco, missed the first six games due to quad injuries sustained both in spring workouts and July practice.

Activated from injured reserve on Saturday, Greenlaw participated fully in practice on Friday and is likely to contribute in a limited role against the Giants. His return could influence snap distribution at inside linebacker, where Justin Strnad has handled 75% of snaps and recorded 3.5 sacks with 25 tackles through six games.

Article Continues Below

The Broncos enter Week 7 on a three-game winning streak and are seeking their fourth straight victory to improve to 5-2. Denver’s defense has been solid in six games, ranking first in yards per play, sacks, quarterback hits, third-down efficiency, and red-zone defense, while sitting second in both scoring and total defense.

Bo Nix has benefited from the pass rush, having been sacked no more than twice per game, helping the Broncos maintain the league’s best sack differential. If Denver adds three more sacks this week, it would set an NFL record for best differential through seven games.

On the other hand, New York arrives having won two of its last three games behind rookies Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo. Dart has thrown six touchdowns since Week 4 with no interceptions and a 104.1 passer rating in a clean pocket, but struggles under pressure, completing only 48% of passes with a 48.6 rating. Skattebo has amassed 425 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns since Week 3, forcing 23 missed tackles during that span.

The Broncos' top-ranked pass rush and defensive consistency will be a make-or-break factor in containing the Giants’ young stars and maintaining the team’s seven-game home win streak.