In a classy move, the NFL's Denver Broncos hosted the tackle and flag football teams from Evergreen High School for practice following the shooting at the school on September 10, 2025.

After the shooting, which injured two students, the practice fields at Evergreen High School have been off-limits, but the Broncos have helped them out.

The event was arranged by Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz and former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Ryan Jensen, according to CBS News. Jensen is one of Evergreen's offensive line coaches.

This went down on Tuesday, September 16, 2025. The Broncos showed Evergreen their new practice facility. A bus picked up the football team and the girls' flag football team. Food and transportation home were provided.

According to the team's head coach, Mat Van Praag, Evergreen was supposed to be on their bye week. One game has been canceled following the shooting at Evergreen.

Classes and extracurricular activities at the school have been canceled since the shooting. According to CBS News' report, the school has “replaced tiles, carpet, and completed maintenance” before opening its doors again.

The Broncos lost a disappointing nail-biter against the Chargers

In Week 3, the Broncos lost a game against their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers. They have now lost back-to-back games by one possession after beating the Tennessee Titans in Week 1.

Last week, they lost to Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts won off a game-winning field goal by Spencer Shrader, who is in his second stint with the team.

Their loss to the Chargers was similarly on a game-winning field goal as time expired. Both teams were locked up at 20, and Cameron Dicker was able to give the Chargers the win with a 43-yard field goal.

The Broncos' offense was mostly efficient. Bo Nix threw for 153 yards and a touchdown, and J.K. Dobbins had 83 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.

Justin Herbert cooled off a little after starting 2025 with a bang. He had 300 passing yards with a touchdown and an interception. He also had six rushing yards.

The Broncos are 1-2 and are going to face the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4 on Monday Night Football. Then they have matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, and New York Giants.