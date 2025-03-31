The Denver Broncos had a nice year last season, and they're looking to build on to that success, with Bo Nix entering his second season in the league. To add to their quarterback room, the Broncos recently signed a former Indianapolis Colts signal-caller to the team, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

“Sources: The Broncos are signing former Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to a 1-year deal. He had multiple offers but chose Denver, seeing the best fit with HC Sean Payton and QBs coach Davis Webb, joining a room with Bo Nix and Jarrett Stidham,” Schultz wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Ehlinger had been with the Colts for the past three seasons after they drafted him in the sixth round in 2021. He only started for the team three times throughout his tenure, and they were all during the 2022 season. Ehlinger has thrown for 573 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions.

With the Colts signing Daniel Jones, it makes sense why they didn't feel the need to bring back Ehlinger, and it seems as if there will be a true quarterback battle between him and Anthony Richardson.

For the Broncos, Ehlinger comes into a nice situation where he could learn from Sean Payton, who has always been good with quarterbacks throughout his time as a head coach. If you see what he was able to accomplish with Nix in his rookie season, then there should be no doubt he can develop quarterbacks.

Jarrett Stidham is also a backup on the team, and he and Ehlinger will most likely battle for the QB2 spot when training camp approaches.

This wasn't a big free agent move for the Broncos, but it's obvious that they wanted to add depth to the team and some help behind Nix as he's set to improve in his sophomore season.