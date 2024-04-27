Bo Nix was selected by the Denver Broncos 12th overall in the NFL Draft. They have their quarterback of the future and have focused on building around the quarterback position. During Day 3 of the Draft, the front office made a smart move by selecting Nix's top pass option in Oregon, Troy Franklin.

Not only that, but the Broncos traded up to make sure to land Franklin, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. This is a great move for Denver as they're creating a comfortable situation for Bo Nix. The familiarity with Troy Franklin is only going to help the offense improve.

“Denver traded up in round 4 to draft WR Troy Franklin and reunite him with his Oregon QB Bo Nix.”

Franklin was considered a top prospect wide receiver and many believed he was going to be taken within the first two rounds. He's a fantastic deep threat and can beat defenders with his speed. He didn't have the best showing throughout the pre-draft process, which is why he probably fell into the fourth round. But regardless, he joins Bo Nix in Denver and the Broncos now have Oregon's top offensive players from last season.

Nix and Franklin connected for 14 touchdowns last season and were the driving force of the Ducks offense. They have great chemistry and are going to hit the ground running for the Broncos. Between Bo Nix's accurate passing ability, Troy Franklin's speed, and Sean Payton's play calling, Denver should show a ton of improvement moving forward. I mean, just watch how well Nix and Franklin play together!

Bo Nix and Troy Franklin connected for FOURTEEN TDs last year 😤 pic.twitter.com/3DkwbXo5Ig — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) April 27, 2024

Bo Nix, Troy Franklin career outlooks with Broncos

Oregon was one of the best college football teams in the nation last season and Bo Nix and Troy Franklin played a big role in that. Both of them should translate to the NFL nicely, especially since they're going to remain teammates at the professional level. Last season, Nix finished with 4,508 passing yards (career high), 51 total touchdowns (career high), and just three interceptions. Meanwhile, Troy Franklin totaled career highs with 81 receptions, 1,383 yards, and 14 touchdowns.

The Broncos are officially in a new era with Russell Wilson out of the picture. It's a legitimately fresh start for a franchise that's been struggling over recent years. Fans should be excited for the future considering Bo Nix was Sean Payton's favorite quarterback of this class. So, we should expect Nix to be the favorite to win the starting job despite the fact Denver traded for Zach Wilson.

There are still some holes on the roster but the Broncos are making great moves this offseason. Bo Nix and Troy Franklin are likely going to make an immediate impact. It's a perfect situation for both rookies as Denver is likely to let them both get plenty of playing time early and often. That's especially true for Franklin if the front office does end up trading Courtland Sutton.