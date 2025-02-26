The Denver Broncos could be ready to take a huge leap forward in 2025. Denver won 10 game and made the playoffs during the 2024 season with rookie quarterback Bo Nix. Now the Broncos have a chance to add even more talent around their young QB to prepare for a playoff push this fall.

Broncos GM George Paton has big plans ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Paton wants to add a dynamic weapon to Denver's offense this offseason.

“It's kind of like [searching for] the Loch Ness Monster, trying to find a ‘Joker,'” Paton said Tuesday via the team's official website. “I've played Sean's teams that have had them, and they're hell.”

In Paton's parlance, a ‘Joker' is a dynamic player in the passing game, typically a tight end or running back. Denver sounds like they are placing a high priority on bringing in a ‘Joker' this offseason.

“They're just mismatch guys,” Paton said. “They're hard to find, whether it's a receiver, whether it's a tight end, runner or guys that can just stress the defense in so many different ways, and you can't single-cover them. So there's just not many of those guys in the league. Really, there aren't. You can count them on one hand with how many there are. So, it's unique. We're always searching, and we'll find one certainly at some point.”

Paton is right to look for a dynamic playmaker on offense. Adding one more dangerous weapon for Bo Nix could take Denver's offense to the next level.

Unfortunately, that may not be easy in the 2025 NFL Draft. Denver picks at 20th overall, which could put them out of position to take a player who qualifies as a ‘Joker.'

Who should the Broncos target in the 2025 NFL Draft?

If the Broncos want to add a ‘Joker' in the 2025 NFL Draft, which player should they target? And where in the draft could they land a ‘Joker'?

Denver would likely need to use one of their first three picks to add a talented playmaker who will make an impact during his rookie season. Thankfully, the 2025 draft class is loaded with playmakers at running back, wide receiver, and tight end. Denver may not have their pick of the litter, but there are plenty of good options to choose from.

In the first round, the Broncos could select one of this year's dynamic tight end prospects. Michigan's Colston Loveland and Penn State's Tyler Warren headline as the best tight end prospects in the class. At this point in the offseason, many analysts give both players first-round grades. Part of the analysis here may just be remembering what Sean Payton accomplished with Jimmy Graham in New Orleans.

Running backs could make sense in the second round. Talented players like Iowa's Kaleb Johnson or Arizona State's Cam Skattebo could be great fits in Denver's scheme. They would also complement Audric Estime.

Finally, Broncos fans should keep an eye on Oregon WR Tez Johnson. He played with Nix during the 2023 season at Oregon.