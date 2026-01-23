The cold weather could be a real storyline in the AFC Championship Game between the Denver Broncos and the New England Patriots at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday.

If the forecast becomes punishing, it could impact the respective strategies of both teams. The passing game tends to tighten up in cold weather, with the wind and snow making timing routes tougher to execute.

But for Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron, the cold weather is the least of his worries—as long as they are being compensated.

“It’s okay. We get paid a lot of money for it, so it’s fine to go play in the cold. It’d be one thing if you’re doing it for free,” said Barron, as quoted by Denver Gazette's Chris Tomasson.

His teammates would agree.

While the Patriots may be more used to playing in cold weather, the Broncos will surely push themselves to the hilt.

As of writing, it is expected to be “brutally cold” in Denver on Sunday, as reported by Yahoo! Sports' Andrew Holleran, citing a local meteorologist. He noted that the temperature could be “extremely low.”

The mental toughness of the Broncos and the Patriots will be severely tested if the forecast proves true. The pressure-packed game might be less about style and more about survival.

Denver is also handicapped without Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the divisional round of the playoffs. The Broncos, however, are confident that Jarrett Stidham can take over and lead them to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016.