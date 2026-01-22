All eyes will be on backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham as he tries to lead the Denver Broncos as a sudden replacement against the New England Patriots in the ACF Championship Game on Sunday.

Stidham was thrust into the spotlight after starting quarterback Bo Nix suffered a season-ending ankle injury in their dramatic win in overtime, 33-30, versus the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Stidham has only appeared in seven games in his three seasons with the Broncos. But if there is one thing going for him, their home fans will be behind him at Empower Field at Mile High.

Of course, his teammates also have his back, including wide receiver Courtland Sutton, who fully believes that Stidham is ready to take charge.

“I have no doubt in my mind that Jarrett’s going to be ready,” said Sutton, as quoted by Broncos reporter Zac Stevens.

Stevens noted that Sutton added: “If anyone prepares as well as Bo Nix, it’s Jarrett Stidham.”

The pressure will be heavy for Stidham, but he has been in the league since 2019, so he already has ample experience. While he had never been put in a situation of this magnitude, he should embrace the rare opportunity.

Stidham's connection with Sutton will be key if they want to advance to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2016.

Notably, Stidham will face his former team, having played for the Patriots in his first three years in the NFL.

Aside from Sutton, Nix and coach Sean Payton have expressed their faith in Stidham. His limited appearances could also be a blessing in disguise since New England has limited videos to study him.