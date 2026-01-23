The Denver Broncos received a significant boost on the injury front ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, with wide receiver Pat Bryant showing substantial progress in concussion protocol.

Bryant was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday's practice after being limited on Wednesday. The rookie wideout suffered a concussion during Denver's 33–30 overtime win over the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The injury occurred on his third reception of the opening drive, part of a three-catch, 32-yard performance. Despite playing only three offensive snaps in that game, Bryant still contributed on the stat sheet before exiting. Thursday's full participation is an encouraging sign, but he must still receive clearance from an independent neurologist to be eligible for Sunday.

Bryant's return would be huge for a Broncos offense already dealing with the loss of starting quarterback Bo Nix, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the win over Buffalo. Nix is the lone player on Denver's 53-man roster to remain out of practice entirely. Jarrett Stidham will start at quarterback, increasing the importance of available pass catchers and blocking wideouts.

The rest of the Broncos' injury report remained unchanged. Offensive tackle Frank Crum (ankle), tight end Lucas Krull (foot), linebacker Drew Sanders (ankle), safety JL Skinner (quad), and center Luke Wattenberg (shoulder) all practiced fully for a second straight day. Wattenberg, who landed on injured reserve on Christmas Day, has now been a full participant in multiple practices and is trending toward a return, though he must still be activated to the active roster.

Running back JK Dobbins (foot), wide receiver Troy Franklin (hamstring), and center Alex Forsyth (ankle) were limited participants for the second consecutive day. Dobbins remains on injured reserve but has been practicing since the team opened his 21-day window earlier this week. He has not played since suffering a Lisfranc injury in early November. In the first 10 regular-season games he played, Denver averaged 128.6 rushing yards per game and 4.76 yards per carry, ranking ninth and eighth in the NFL. From Weeks 11–18 without him, those numbers dropped to 104.6 yards per game and 3.94 yards per rush, ranking 23rd and 24th.

Franklin, Broncos' second-leading receiver during the regular season with 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns, continues to work through his hamstring issue. While still limited, he participated in drills on Thursday and does not yet carry a game designation.

Denver has until Saturday to activate players designated to return from injured reserve, including Dobbins, Wattenberg, Krull, and Sanders. Final game statuses will be announced on Friday as the Broncos prepare to host New England at Empower Field at Mile High.