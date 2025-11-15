With the news of the Denver Broncos running J.K. Dobbins needing surgery on a foot injury that will knock him out for the rest of the season, there is no doubt of frustration from the fan base losing a top offensive weapon. While there was speculation on the Broncos running back ending up on the injured reserve, that's exactly what happened as the player took to social media to send a message to the fanbase.

Dobbins would not only call out his doubters but send love to his supporters, saying each group will “love what God has planned next.”

“For those who will count me out again… Thank you,” Dobbins wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “For those who are with me on this ride… stick with me! You will love what God has planned next.”

Article Continues Below

Dobbins has rushed for 772 yards to go along with four touchdowns this season, averaging five yards per carry, as he was the lead running back on Denver. Suffering a foot injury in the Broncos' 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in last week's Thursday Night Football contest, the news came later from Adam Schefter of ESPN that Dobbins needed surgery and will be “likely” out for the rest of the season.

“Broncos RB J.K. Dobbins will be placed on injured reserve with a foot injury that requires surgery and likely end his season, per ESPN sources,” Schefter wrote on X. “Dobbins sustained the injury on a hip-drop tackle during the Broncos’ Thursday night win against the Raiders. Set to become a free agent after the year, Dobbins was fifth in the league in rushing and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Denver will look to keep the ship afloat without him as their next game is Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.