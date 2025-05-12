The Denver Broncos have made some significant improvements during the 2025 NFL offseason. Denver raided San Francisco's defense, signing both Dre Greenlaw and Talanoa Hufanga during NFL free agency. The Broncos also added a slew of playmakers on both sides of the ball during the 2025 NFL Draft. One of those rookies is ready to make an immediate impact on offense.

Broncos rookie running back RJ Harvey issued a powerful mission statement ahead of his rookie season.

Harvey wants to emulate past Saints running backs who have thrived under the tutelage of Sean Payton. He pointed out Alvin Kamara and Darren Sproles as his main sources of inspiration.

“Definitely want to be like those guys,” Harvey told reporters Saturday per NFL.com's Bobby Kownack. “Like Darren Sproles, he went crazy with the Saints. Kamara, too. I want to be better than those guys, so I'm going to work every day, get better, just prove myself to all the vets and the coaches. I want to make an immediate impact in this league.”

Broncos fans would be thrilled if Harvey was nearly as productive as either Sproles or Kamara.

Sproles was a three-time Pro Bowler and member of NFL.com's 2010 ALl-Decade Team. He had a long and successful career as a dual-threat running back who also added value as a punt returner.

Meanwhile, Kamara is still a productive member of the Saints. He has already made five Pro Bowls and accumulated 11,541 yards from scrimmage during his career.

Harvey does not have much competition at the running back position, so he should have every opportunity to make an impact right away.

Denver currently has Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, and Tyler Badie as the main competition with Harvey.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton gushes about RJ Harvey during rookie minicamp

Broncos head coach Sean Payton has taken notice of RJ Harvey during rookie minicamp.

Payton was pleased with what he saw from Harvey on Saturday. The Broncos gave him plenty of work as a pass catcher, putting him to work on multiple choice routes. Payton said his performance was “good to see.”

“He's picked up very quickly on what we're doing. You can tell it's real important to him,” Payton said of Harvey.

Payton plans to use Harvey on third down, despite his size.

“Well, he's going to play on third down, but he could play on third down where the tight end is in protection opposite,” Payton said. “There's a lot we can do relative to really suit his strengths. … If you watch his stature, he's put together pretty well.”

Harvey is currently a dark horse candidate to win the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

It will be exciting to see how the Broncos use Harvey later this fall.