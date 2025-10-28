The Denver Broncos got another important win in Week 8. Denver is now 6-2 after crushing Dallas 44-24 in a thorough beatdown. The Broncos have plenty to be excited about after that game. But they are also hurting due to a handful of injuries across the roster.

The Broncos put in waiver claims on two tight ends on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Unfortunately, Denver did not land either player.

Denver had their eyes on both Brendan Bates and Ben Sims. But Cleveland had a higher claim on Bates and ended up landing him. Meanwhile, the same thing happened with Minnesota and Sims.

It is no surprise that the Broncos are attempting to add depth at tight end.

Lucas Krull is already on injured reserve. Meanwhile, Nate Adkins is banged up with a knee injury and was questionable ahead of Week 8 against the Cowboys.

Denver still has Evan Engram and Adam Trautman, but they could use a third tight end and some reserve options.

It will be interesting to see who the Broncos end up adding at the position before Week 9.

Broncos get “solid” injury update on Patrick Surtain II after Cowboys win

Denver also received a scare when superstar cornerback Pat Surtain II suffered multiple injuries against Dallas.

Surtain left the game briefly with an injury to his lower body, but he was able to return. Unfortunately, he suffered a shoulder injury after returning to the game.

But Broncos fans can breathe a little easier after Monday's positive update on Surtain's health.

“#Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II, the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, suffered a pec strain in the win over the #Cowboys, per me and @TomPelissero. He’s considered week-to-week and he could land on IR. But solid news,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted on social media.

The biggest news here is that Surtain does not need to go on injured reserve. It is not good to see that he's week-to-week with his shoulder injury, but Denver is fortunate that it was not more serious.

Broncos fans should keep their eyes on the team's practice reports this week to see how Surtain is trending before Week 9.

Broncos at Texans kicks off at 1PM ET on Sunday.