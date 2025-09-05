The Denver Broncos are preparing to kick off their 2025 season and finalizing their roster with signings and extensions. Linebacker Nik Bonitto finalized a four-year contract extension with the Broncos before their Week 1 matchup against the Tennessee Titans. He admitted that he could have pushed for an even bigger extension, too, but did not.

Nik Bonitto and the Denver Broncos agreed to terms on a four-year extension worth up to $120 million with $70 million guaranteed. The strategy was to negotiate as much as possible before the injury risk outweighs playing into the season to haggle over more money.

Article Continues Below

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Bonitto said. “That's stuff we talked about, whether it was playing this year, knowing my confidence in myself, and the year would have to be where we could make more. But we're an excellent football team if you look at what's in front of us right now.