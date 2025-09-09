On Sunday afternoon, the Denver Broncos got off to a strong start to the 2025 NFL season with a home win over number one overall draft pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans. While it wasn't a great day for Bo Nix and the Broncos offense, the vaunted Denver defensive unit made its presence known, forcing multiple turnovers and keeping the Titans out of the end zone the whole afternoon.

The best player on the Broncos' defense, and the team overall, is cornerback Patrick Surtain II, who had another strong game to open up the 2025 season on Sunday.

Recently, Surtain, who is almost always tasked with at least partially guarding the opposing team's number one receiver, was asked who his top five receivers in the game today would be, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz on X, formerly Twitter.

“Obviously Ja'marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson),” said Surtain II. “I'll go CeeDee (Lamb), AJ (Brown), and this fifth spot is always tricky. Maybe Amon-Ra (St. Brown).”

Those five players indeed are widely considered among the game's elite, but they don't typically have great games when they're lined up across from Patrick Surtain II.

Can the Broncos compete?

The Denver Broncos were viewed by many as an under the radar team to watch this year that could legitimately compete in the vaunted AFC playoff picture.

Denver didn't exactly look the part of a bona fide contender on Sunday against the Titans, struggling for four quarters against what is widely viewed as one of the, if not the worst roster in the NFL.

However, all that matters is that the Broncos picked up the victory, and they were able to do just that with a final defensive stand late in the fourth quarter, ending Ward and the Titans' hopes of pulling off a comeback.

Still, Broncos fans will likely want to see a lot more, particularly from Bo Nix and the offense, moving forward if they are to be taken seriously as a contender.

The Broncos will next hit the road for a game against the Indianapolis Colts on September 14 at 4:05 PM ET.