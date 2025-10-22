Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton appeared to fire some shots at former quarterback Russell Wilson. Payton got ripped by Wilson Tuesday with a “bounty hunting” roast toward his ex-coach. The Broncos' leader, however, clarified his remarks involving Wilson and Jaxson Dart.

Payton mentioned how he hoped the New York Giants would make a change to Wilson during the game. But spent Wednesday clarifying those comments via Mike Klis of 9News in Denver.

“Sean Payton said he wasn’t referencing Russ when he was praising Dart. He can see why it was interpreted that way but wasn’t knocking Russ,” Klis posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Wilson and Payton, though, endured a rough period together in Denver — with only one season together.

Ex-Broncos QB Russell Wilson brought up infamous Sean Payton moment

Wilson called Payton “classless” in his social media rant. Yet also brought up a rather infamous moment involving the Super Bowl winning head coach.

Payton endured a year long suspension from the NFL in 2012 after league findings discovered his involvement in “bounty gate” while with the New Orleans Saints. Payton, though, never put a stop to the motive his defensive coordinator Gregg Williams implemented and took the season-long suspension.

Meanwhile, Payton and Wilson's relationship soured immediately amid reports the head coach considered benching him early — all involving his massive contract at the time. Denver eventually cut Wilson in March 2024.

The past Super Bowl winner with the Seattle Seahawks has since lost his QB1 role to the rookie passer. Dart has since thrown for 791 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions. Payton even praised Dart's performance after the epic comeback win on Sunday at Empower Field.

Denver erased an early 19-point lead and then exploded with 33 points in the fourth quarter to beat the Giants.