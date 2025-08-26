The Denver Broncos finalized their 2025 roster cuts to set their initial 53-man roster, but they are far from done making moves. Head coach Sean Payton believes that the team's roster will be highly volatile in 2025.

While most teams endure a grueling decision-making process to set their rosters, the Broncos might have had the most challenging end to the preseason. Payton admitted that Denver's meeting to address final roster cuts took roughly six hours, and he expects it to have some “fluidity” to begin the season, according to Nick Kosmider of ‘The Athletic.'

Payton added that it is “evident” that the Broncos are “deeper” in 2025, per Kosmider. The coach stated that he already believes a few players the team released will return to the active roster at some point in the season.

The Broncos were responsible for a few of the most surprising releases on roster cut day. Among the list of players Denver parted with were running back Audric Estime, cornerback Damarri Mathis, quarterback Sam Ehlinger, wide receiver A.T. Perry and tight end Caden Prieskorn. They also placed fullback Michael Burton on injured reserve to begin the year.

Sean Payton, Broncos finalize 53-man roster

Of the players released, Estime and Mathis were two of the most notable inclusions. Both players were former draft picks of the team, with the former preparing for just his second year with the team.

Although Estime's activity ramped up late in his rookie season, he entered a competitive backfield competition in the offseason. Denver let Javonte Williams walk, but added explosive rookie R.J. Harvey in the 2025 NFL Draft and signed 2024 breakout star J.K. Dobbins in free agency. Somebody was bound to be left out of the equation, and it ended up being Estime.

Mathis was not as much of a shock, particularly as he prepared to enter a contract year, and his release saved Denver considerable cap space. Although he showed promise early in his career, injuries quickly slowed him down. Mathis found himself buried on the depth chart in the 2025 offseason when the Broncos selected Jahdae Barron with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Many players the Broncos released will inevitably find themselves back in the league. Denver is hoping to sign multiple players to its practice squad as long as they are not scooped up by any rival organization.