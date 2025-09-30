The Denver Broncos enter Week 5 riding momentum after a decisive 28-3 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football. With a road trip to face the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles ahead, head coach Sean Payton addressed one of the NFL’s most polarizing plays, offering a blunt explanation for his support of the Tush Push.

Payton discussed the matter with Andrew Mason of Orange and Blue Today on Tuesday.

“Yeah, listen I was one that stood up in favor of it. The reason I stood up in favor of is pretty simple. If the powers to be, don’t want it for aesthetic reasons or competitive reasons or it’s hard to officiate, etc. But I’ve been involved in those meetings for a long time and when all of sudden health and safety was pulled into that which might be the safest play in football, my bullsh** nose kind of went up. And so, look at the quarterback sneak and I think credit Philadelphia… they scored a touchdown last week. Take a peak at this past week’s touchdown off the Tush Push look, and it was a sweep to the left.”

#Broncos HC Sean Payton on why he wanted to keep the Tush Push: “When all of a sudden health and safety was pulled into that — which might be the safest play in football — my bullshit nose kinda went up.”#Broncos vs. #Eagles this week. (🎥 @MaseDenver)pic.twitter.com/ADH0rQlFel — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2025

Sean Payton backs Tush Push as Broncos prepare for Week 5 clash vs. Eagles

He expanded on why the formation remains viable when executed cleanly.

“So, I’m one that looks at it – as long as the line of scrimmage is clean, that it’s a well run quarterback sneak. And when you really evaluate it, it’s more the technique of the sneak than the push. So, you go all the way back to Green Bay against Dallas in the Ice Bowl, and frickin’ Bart Starr crosses the goal line with someone pushing a little behind him. So, I was one that was in favor of leaving it alone on Philly’s side.”

The Tush Push, popularized by the Eagles, has drawn both praise and criticism across the league. Supporters cite its efficiency in short-yardage situations, while opponents argue the rule legalizing pushing the ball carrier in 2005 has tilted competitive balance.

For Payton, the emphasis remains on execution. He framed the play as a version of the quarterback sneak that rewards preparation and fundamentals rather than gimmickry.

The Broncos, now 2-2, will test that philosophy when they travel to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the unbeaten Eagles (4-0) on Sunday, Oct. 5, at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.